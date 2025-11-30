IPO ahoy! 2025 set for new record with Rs 2-trillion-plus fundraise

MUMBAI: With 11 more IPOs, three of them mainboard combined planning to mop up Rs 6,644 crore hitting the market this week, the primary street has already crossed the Rs 1.59 trillion raised in the whole of last year and is on course to close the year 2025 with a Rs 2-trillion salute as there are over a dozen big issues queued up for the next four weeks of the year.

As of mid-November, 96 mainboard issues have been completed, mopping up Rs 1,52,623 crore as against the record Rs 1,59,784 crore raised in the whole of 2024 from 91 mainboard issues. With the Rs 6,644 crore worth of three issues hitting the street on December 3 along with eight SME issues together mopping up around Rs 600 crore through the week, the total fund raise is already at a record of Rs 1,59,867 crore.

The three bid issues opening from December 3 are the SoftBank-backed Meesho, which is raising Rs 5,422 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,172 crore. The other two are the aviation-focused precision component maker Aequs’ Rs 922 crore and Vidya Wires' Rs 300 crore public offering, all opening subscription from Wednesday.

The market has four more weeks to go for the year-end, and there are nearly a dozen more queued up for market debut. Among those in line are ICICI Purdential Life AMC which will be launching a Rs 10,000 crore OFS by the England based co-promoter Prudential; Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions planning a Rs 5,200 crore issue in the month; Fractal Analytics’ Rs 4,900 crore issue; artificial intelligence firm Juniper Green Energy’s Rs 3,000 crore issue and a Rs 1,500 crore issue by the first and the largest private sector ARC –Arcil for the second week of the month.

Also in the queue are home and sleep solutions brand Wakefit Innovations (Rs 1,000 crore–plus), technology-led security and surveillance firm Innovatiview India (Rs 2,000 crore), and hospital chain Park Medi World (Rs 1,260 crore), accoriding to a reading of the IPO filings with the Sebi.