Market breaks 8-day losing streak after RBI’s MPC, Sensex advances 650 points

India’s equity market is trading higher on Wednesday morning after eight consecutive sessions of losses following the outcome of the latest RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) MPC has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% with Governor Sanjay Malhotra announcing that the MPC has increased the growth forecast for the financial year 2025-26 to 6.8% from the earlier 6.5%.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.75% to hit intraday highs of 24,797 and the BSE Sensex gained over .80% to 80,900 level at 11.57 am. Shares of private banking companies such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra are trading with solid gains.

“The MPC delivered exactly a “dovish pause” which the market expected. But despite the policy being in tune with market expectations, the market has given a thumps up to the policy since the Central bank delivered some unexpected pro-market initiatives like allowing banks to fund acquisitions and also further liberalising loan against shares,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

He added, “Raising the GDP FY26 forecast to 6.8% from 6.5% earlier and lowering the FY26 CPI inflation forecast to 2.6% from 3.1% earlier reflect the Central bank’s optimism about the resilient economic outlook. The Governor’s comments indicate the possibility of one more rate cut; but it will depend on the incoming data and evolving outlook.”