RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says UPI transactions to remain free of any charges

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who had earlier stated that UPI cannot remain free forever and that someone else is now paying for it, on Wednesday said the digital payment app will remain a zero-cost platform to encourage its wider adoption.

“Currently, we have no proposal to impose any charges on UPI transactions,” Governor Malhotra said during the customary post-policy presser in response to a question from the press.

Addressing concerns about possible charges on digital payments, he clarified that “UPI will continue to remain free for users under present policy.”

This comes against the government massively slashing the subsidy allocation in the budget by a whopping 78 per cent to a low of Rs 437 crore in FY26, down from Rs 2,000 crore in FY25 and Rs 3,631 crore in FY24.

Malhotra's statement reinforces the government and the central bank’s stance of keeping the most popular digital payment tool a zero-cost platform to encourage wider adoption of digital payments across the country.

The statement comes at a time when UPI transactions continue to scale record highs, cementing the country’s position as the world’s largest real-time payments market. It also comes amid renewed speculation about the sustainability of UPI’s zero-cost model.