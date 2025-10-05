Market shows signs of a recovery as benchmarks end losing streak

India’s equity market is showing signs of a pullback after facing a brutal selling spree for eight straight sessions.

Following the outcome of the latest RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting and dovish tone of its members, the market broke its losing streak with the benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - gaining about 1% each during the week.

The Nifty settled the Friday session at 24,894.25 and the Sensex at 81,207.17.

“The RBI’s policy decision was the central highlight of the week,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking. The MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second consecutive meeting, while revising the FY26 GDP growth projection upward to 6.8% and lowering its inflation forecast.

On the positive side, GST collections rose 9.1% year-on-year to Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September, highlighting resilient consumption trends.

“The market enters the new week with cautious optimism. The RBI’s supportive policy stance and strong GST collections offer domestic comfort, though volatility could persist due to FII outflows and global headwinds. Investors should closely track Q2 earnings, particularly from IT and banking heavyweights, for cues on sectoral leadership. A buy-on-dips strategy remains advisable, with a preference for domestic cyclicals such as metals, autos, financials, and themes like defense, while selectively adding from other sectors,” stated Mishra.