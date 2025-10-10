'Cordial' Tata Trusts board meeting skirts contentious issues

MUMBAI: The board of the dozen-odd Tata Trusts, recently hit by an unprecedented revolt from four trustees led by Mehli Mistry — a close friend of the late Ratan Tata and first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry — against chairman Noel Tata, held a ‘cordial’ meeting on Friday. The board discussed only routine charity matters, even as the government has urged the warring sides to resolve their differences quickly.

The meeting took place a day after the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata amid growing questions over Noel Tata’s leadership.

The Tata Trusts, including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, together with their associate entities, own 66.6% of Tata Sons, the $180-billion salt-to-semiconductors conglomerate that controls around 400 companies, 30 of them publicly listed with a combined market capitalisation of about ₹30 trillion.

While the meeting was underway, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group — which owns 18.4% of Tata Sons, making it the second-largest shareholder after the Trusts — issued a statement urging that Tata Sons be taken public to improve transparency and governance. The company has already missed the Reserve Bank’s September 30 deadline for its listing.

“The Tata Trusts board met for a few hours and discussed only routine issues, mainly funding for hospital and rural development projects. No contentious issues were raised, and the meeting ended cordially,” a source told TNIE.

“Though the atmosphere was tense, none of the attendees expressed it openly,” the source added.

Jimmy Tata, the younger brother of the late Ratan Tata and a trustee, did not attend Friday’s meeting. He was also absent from the September 11 meeting where the internal rift became public.

The spokesperson for Tata Trusts did not respond to calls or text messages from The New Indian Express.