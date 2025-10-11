US tariff of 100 per cent on China rings an alarm for India

“No deal with the US is ever final. The much-publicised US–China ‘Phase One’ trade deal of 2025, which capped US tariffs at 30 percent and China’s at 10 percent, has already been overtaken by the new 100 percent duty order. India must negotiate carefully and on equal terms, ensuring reciprocity and preserving strategic autonomy,” said Ajay Srivastava, Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

A day before the US announcement of newly imposed tariffs, China introduced its “foreign direct product rule”, mandating that any product containing over 0.1 percent China-origin rare earths or produced using Chinese refining or magnet-making technology must secure Beijing’s export approval.

With control over nearly 70 percent of global rare-earth refining capacity, China has tightened its grip on the mineral supply chain, effectively weaponising its dominance. Even before, China has banned rare earth magnet exports when the US threatened to put a heavy tariff on China.

As India and China work to recalibrate trade ties, Beijing has agreed to export rare earth magnets to India only if they are used for domestic purposes and not diverted to the US. Indian firms have issued end-user certificates assuring that the materials will not be deployed for weapons of mass destruction or re-exported.

With China’s earlier curbs on rare earth exports, India has been seeking to boost self-reliance in critical minerals and technology. “New Delhi should focus on building self-reliance in critical technologies and minerals, insulating its economy from future trade shocks while leveraging its neutral position to strengthen ties with both Western and BRICS economies,” Srivastava added.