India, UK trade pact to help boost exports, investments: Experts

NEW DELHI: Experts say the free trade agreement between India and the UK will help boost the country's exports and attract investments from Britain.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed on July 24 and will likely come into force next year.

Gulzar Didwania, Partner, Deloitte India, said the signing of the CETA is expected to deliver significant gains for India by boosting exports, attracting investments, and providing duty-free market access for nearly 99 per cent of Indian exports across key sectors, such as textiles, automotive components, footwear, and pharmaceuticals.

"A key highlight of the agreement also lies in the service sector, where it will open wider opportunities for Indian IT, financial, healthcare, and professional service providers in the UK market," he added.