With retail inflation plunging, analysts expect 25 bps rate cut in December

With retail inflation plummeting to a 99-month low of 1.54% in September, driven by a fall in food prices, many analysts are expecting the Reserve Bank-led rate-setting panel to resume the easing cycle from the next review in December, delivering a 25 bps reduction in the benchmark repo rate to 5.25%.

After delivering a cumulative 100 bps cut between February and June when it surprised with the most unconventional 50 bps cut, the RBI chose to play the status-quo card in the August and October review, citing more time to see the transmission and the impact of the tariff wars on the overall growth, even though it lowered its inflation forecast.

Retail inflation fell sharply to a 99-month low of 1.54% in September, according to provisional data released Monday. This marks the lowest on-year inflation rate since June 2017, and a drop of 53 bps from 2.07% recorded in August.

The decline was primarily driven by a sharp correction in food prices. Food and beverage inflation eased to 1.4%— the lowest in 81 months—offsetting sequential upticks in other categories. Inflation for miscellaneous items rose to 5.35%, mainly reflecting higher prices of gold and silver.

Calling for a 25 bps rate cut in the December review, Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings, said the sharper than expected fall was due to a sharper than anticipated disinflation in food and beverages to 1.4% (81-month low), despite several other categories recording a sequential uptick. For instance, inflation for miscellaneous items shot up to 5.35% boosted by the surge in prices of gold and silver.

Expecting CPI to average 2.6% in FY26, dampened by the GST rate cuts as well as the continued benign food prices, she said a final 25 bps rate cut is possible in December, with its timing contingent on the degree of further transmission of the cumulative 100 bps rate cuts to the credit market as well as growth implications of GST rejig and tariffs.

“We expect downward revisions in the expected growth trajectory to drive the rate cut decision, rather than the benign CPI inflation outlook, with the latter being driven by tax policy changes and not weaker demand,” Nayar said.

Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, also expects a 25 bps rate cut in December, saying she doesn't expect that sequential impact to derail the ongoing disinflationary trend.