Google's 1-GW AI data centre in Visakhapatnam to generate ₹10,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The upcoming 1-gigawatt (GW) hyperscale Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to generate approximately ₹10,000 crore in revenue for Andhra Pradesh, said Minister of State for Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Tuesday.

The minister, describing the project as a defining milestone in Andhra Pradesh's journey of progress and self-reliance, also mentioned that an investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026–2030) will create 5,000–6,000 direct jobs and 20,000–30,000 total jobs in the state. He was speaking to the media after Google announced the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam.

On Tuesday, Google announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a massive AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of ₹87,520 crore. The MoU was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that the initiative is a major step in positioning the state as a digital hub and accelerating AI-driven transformation across India. It will support sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and industry, and will connect Visakhapatnam with Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and 12 other countries through a subsea cable network.

Kurian said this is the company’s largest investment outside the United States and that Visakhapatnam will soon become a global connectivity hub.