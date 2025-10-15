US indicts Cambodian tycoon over $15billion crypto scam empire

WASHINGTON: US authorities on Tuesday unsealed an indictment against Chen Zhi, a UK-Cambodian businessman accused of running forced labor camps in Cambodia where trafficked workers carried out cryptocurrency fraud schemes that netted billions of dollars.

The 37-year-old, known as Vincent, founded Prince Holding Group, a multinational conglomerate that authorities say served as a front for "one of Asia's largest transnational criminal organizations," according to the US Department of Justice.

The Justice Department also filed the largest forfeiture action in its history, seizing approximately 127,271 Bitcoin worth around $15 billion at current prices.

"Today's action represents one of the most significant strikes ever against the global scourge of human trafficking and cyber-enabled financial fraud," said Attorney General Pam Bondi.