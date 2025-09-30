Rs 22,845.73 crore and counting: Know about the crimes haunting India's cyberspace

From ‘digital arrests’ to fake OTPs, cybercrime in India is no longer just about hackers in hoodies. It wears many masks—fraud calls promising lottery wins, malware links disguised as job offers, and financial scams that can erase your savings in a click. Cybercriminals exploit trust, speed, and even the smallest lapse in vigilance.

Cyber criminals made away with Rs 22,845.73 crore in 2024 in India, according to the government, up sharply by 206% from the previous year, highlighting a digital threat landscape that’s growing faster than ever, according to the latest NCRB data.

With the alarming rise in cybercrimes in the country, the threats lurking online are more sophisticated than ever and no one is truly safe. Here are the various scams lurking in the digital battlefield:

Digital arrest

Scammers pose as cops, customs officials or as courier agents accusing you of sending "illegal items". Fear is the name of the game and they keep you bound in a virtual prison trying to suck the last ounce of money you have. The elderly are among the chief targets for these unscrupulous predators.

Read more about digital arrest here.

Phishing hooks

Fake emails or texts imitate people you know, luring you to click links or share logins. One click, and your data is gone.

WhatsApp OTP trap

A "friend" asks for your OTP. OTP shared and your account is snared to scam everyone you know.

Read more about WhatsApp OTP scam here.

Crypto hypno

Fraudsters create fake Telegram groups, apps, and testimonials promising high returns, take your money, then vanish.