The truth in a snarl on India buying Russian oil

India’s international trade is in turmoil as never before. The 50% tariff on Indian exports imposed by the US administration is beginning to bite. And Donald Trump continues to add confusion, claiming Prime Minister Modi has agreed to taper off purchases of Russian oil.

India's goods exports to the U.S. fell precipitously from $8.8 billion in May 2025 to $5.5 billion in September, marking a 37.5% drop over the four-month period. The impact of these over-the-top US duties is worse than it seems, as it has hit the small, labour-intensive industries the hardest. These include textiles, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods.

The 50% tariffs were implemented in two stages. The ‘reciprocal tariff’ was imposed on Indian goods on 7 August, and an additional 25% levy on 27 August in retaliation against India continuing to buy Russian oil.

The drop in exports has also negatively impacted India's trade deficit - the gap between what we import and export - by widening to a 13-month high of $32.15 billion in September.

The logjam in trade negotiations between Indian and the US has, in the last few months, been dominated by the US’s insistence that India, being the second largest importer of seaborne oil from Russia, is funding the latter’s Ukraine war; and this should stop if India wants easier access to US markets.

Trump’s bombshell

Then came the bombshell on Wednesday. Donald Trump told White House reporters that India had agreed to taper off energy purchases from Russia. In a quick response, the Ministry to External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, denied any such conversation, stating that the last telephonic communication between Trump and the Indian PM had been on 9 October.