Trump says PM Modi promised that India will stop buying Russian oil

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him New Delhi will stop buying Russian oil, months after Trump slapped punitive tariffs over the purchases.

"He's assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia," Trump told reporters.

"You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon."

India did not immediately confirm Trump's account. Modi has previously defended buying oil from Russia, a historic partner of India, despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But Modi appeared to show a desire to repair the relationship with Trump by meeting Saturday with the new US ambassador, close Trump political aide Sergio Gor, hours after he arrived in New Delhi.

Gor said after the meeting that the Trump administration valued the relationship with India and that he was "optimistic," pointing to a telephone call between Trump and Modi.

Trump in his White House remarks saluted his relationship with Modi, India's second-longest serving prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi "is a great man. He loves Trump," the US president said, referring to himself in the third person.

"I don't want to destroy his political career," he said of Modi.

"I've watched India for years. It's an incredible country, and every single year you'd have a new leader," Trump said, adding: "My friend has been there now for a long time."

Trump in August raised tariffs on Indian exports to the United States to 50 percent, with Trump's aides accusing India of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine.