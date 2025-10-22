Centre tightens norms for removal of online content, proposes new rules to address deepfakes

NEW DELHI: Only senior officers — of the rank of Joint Secretary or above, or a director, in the absence of such rank — can issue orders to social media platforms for removal of unlawful online content. Besides, every takedown order will now require a monthly review by a secretary-level officer to ensure actions remain lawful, necessary and proportionate. These provisions are part of the amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which were notified on Wednesday.

The new provisions, introduced through the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2025, aim to make the removal of unlawful online content more transparent, proportionate and accountable, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a statement. The amended rules will come into effect from November 1.

Originally notified in February 2021, and amended in 2022 and 2023, the IT Rules lay down obligations for intermediaries, including social media platforms, to ensure online safety and accountability. Under Rule 3(1)(d), intermediaries are required to remove unlawful information upon receiving actual knowledge through a court order or a government notification.