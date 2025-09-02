Tesla receives only 600 bookings in India since July launch

US carmaker Tesla’s debut in the Indian market has been underwhelming. The Elon Musk-led car company has reportedly received orders for only 600 electric cars since it commenced sales on July 15.

News agency Bloomberg reported that the number is much lower than Tesla’s expectations as it was aiming to utilise its full quota of 2,500 cars this year. The carmaker now plans to ship 350-500 cars to India this year.

The first batch is expected to arrive from its Chinese factory in Shanghai in early September. Tesla is expected to make initial deliveries in major metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram.

After a long delay, Tesla entered the Indian market in July by launching its most popular model, Model Y (RWD), at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh, which goes up to Rs 68 lakh for the long-range variant. The company’s first store opened in Mumbai, followed by a Delhi launch.