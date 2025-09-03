GST Council approves two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18%, to kick in from September 22

In a major reform, the GST Council on Wednesday approved a simplified two-tier tax structure with rates of 5% and 18%, set to take effect from September 22.

The decision was reached during the marathon 56th meeting of the Council, which lasted over 10 hours. "We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced after the 56th GST Council meeting.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man's daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically. Labour-intensive industries have been given good support. Farmers and the agriculture sector, as well as the health sector, will benefit. Key drivers of the economy will be given prominence," Sitharaman added.