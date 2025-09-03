GST Council approves two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18%, to kick in from September 22
In a major reform, the GST Council on Wednesday approved a simplified two-tier tax structure with rates of 5% and 18%, set to take effect from September 22.
The decision was reached during the marathon 56th meeting of the Council, which lasted over 10 hours. "We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced after the 56th GST Council meeting.
“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man's daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically. Labour-intensive industries have been given good support. Farmers and the agriculture sector, as well as the health sector, will benefit. Key drivers of the economy will be given prominence," Sitharaman added.
Updated GST Rates
0% GST – essential life-saving items
33 life-saving drugs and medicines, including cancer and rare disease treatments
Individual life insurance and health insurance policies
Educational supplies: Maps, charts, globes, pencils, sharpeners, crayons, pastels, exercise books, notebooks, erasers
5% GST – Daily-use and health essentials
Personal care: Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap, toothbrushes, shaving cream
Food items: Butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, namkeens
Household and baby products: Utensils, feeding bottles, baby napkins, clinical diapers
Medical equipment: Thermometers, medical-grade oxygen, diagnostic kits, glucometers and test strips
Corrective spectacles
Sewing machines and their parts
18% GST – Consumer durables and automobiles
Appliances: Air conditioners, televisions, dishwashers
Vehicles: Small cars, bikes below 350cc, buses, trucks, ambulances
Auto parts and three-wheelers
Cement
40% GST – Sin goods and luxury Items
Tobacco and related products: Pan masala, cigarettes, gutka, chewing tobacco, bidis
Sugary and caffeinated drinks: Aerated beverages with added sugar or flavour, energy drinks, non-alcoholic beverages
High-end vehicles: Motorcycles above 350cc, yachts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the move, recalling his Independence Day assurance of next-generation reforms in GST.
In a post on X, PM modi said, "Glad to state that the GST Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts and reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth".
He added that the wide-ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.
(With inputs from PTI, ENS)