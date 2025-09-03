Rates of most household items brought down to 5% as GST Council gives nod to two-tier tax structure

The 56th GST Council meeting cleared all the proposed changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), including the approval of a two-rate tax structure. Taxes on daily-use items have been reduced in most cases, with several items in the 18% and 12% slabs brought down to 5%. Many goods in the 28% slab were also reduced to 18%. All these rates will come into effect from September 22.

Addressing the media after the GST Council meeting, which went on past 9 PM, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the effort has been not just to reduce rates on items but also to ease the compliance burden.

“We have corrected inverted duty structure problems, resolved classification-related issues, and ensured stability and predictability in GST. There has been a rationalisation of rates—slabs have been reduced to just two. We are also addressing issues of compensation cess, simplifying registration, return filing, and refunds,” the finance minister said.

She added that the reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man.

Goods that have moved to the 5% slab from 18% or 12% include hair oil, toilet soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bicycles, tableware, kitchenware, and other household articles. Many food items, including namkeen, bhujia, sauces, pasta, instant noodles, chocolates, coffee, preserved meat, cornflakes, butter, and ghee, have also been shifted to the 5% slab from the existing 12% or 18%.

Items that have moved from 5% to nil include ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, paneer, and all Indian breads such as chapati and roti.

Rates on middle-class aspiration goods like washing machines, TVs (all sizes, now at 18%), small cars, and motorcycles up to 350cc have been reduced from 28% to 18%.