From shampoo to small cars: What’s cheaper and costlier under new GST

India's GST Council on Wednesday approved a simplified two-tier tax structure with rates of 5% and 18%, set to take effect from September 22. The decision was reached during the 56th meeting of the Council, addressing the issues of retail consumption, compensation cess and also the weakening exports due to global trade volatilities.

Here is a detailed look at the key changes in tax rates on essential, non-essential and luxury goods and services.

WHAT IS CHEAPER NOW

Dairy, staples and packaged foods

UHT milk, roti, paratha, sweets, chocolates, coffee, sauces and biscuits will be tax free, a big revamp from earlier structure.

Healthcare items

Thirty-three life-saving drugs, diagnostic kits, medical oxygen, thermometers, glucometers, and health and life insurance policies are also fully exempted from GST. Some essential medicines that earlier attracted 5–12% tax have also been moved to the nil category.

Insurance

GST on individual life and health insurance premiums has been reduced to zero.

Education and stationery

Maps, charts, globes, pencils, notebooks, erasers, and other stationery items will also be completely exempt from GST now.

Daily essentials and personal care

Products like hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, shaving cream, butter, ghee, paneer, and packaged snacks such as namkeen and mixtures will now be taxed at 5%, down from 12–18%.