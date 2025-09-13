Ban on real money games could backfire, say experts

Last month, the Centre enforced a complete ban on all forms of real-money online games, while encouraging the growth of e-Sports and non-monetary online social games.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act aims to ban all forms of online money games—whether offered, operated, promoted, or played—especially those running across state lines or from foreign countries. This was done particularly with an intention to protect individuals, especially youth and vulnerable groups from the harmful effects of such games. It also intends to create a single, national legal framework for regulating online gaming.

The ban comes at a time when India’s online gaming market is booming, currently, according to a report, valued at $3.7 billion.

Critics argue that the ban may end up doing more harm than good by driving users toward unregulated and offshore platforms—areas where the Indian government has little control.

A major challenge in enforcing the ban lies in the global nature of the internet, said Akhil K.M., a legal expert based in Kerala, highlighting the practical difficulties in policing these activities.

“The usage of VPNs and other possibilities are still open. The areas related to cybercrimes are only at a developing stage -- both policing and investigation," he said.

“Moreover, currently, there are no provisions for penal action against the users; it’s only against the people who offer the services," he added.

Dr. S. Sriranjani Mokshagundam, Professor of Management at BGS B-School in Bangalore, warns that banning real-money games doesn’t eliminate demand—it simply redirects it.

“This is a very real concern. Banning popular formats rarely eliminates the demand. It simply redirects them. Players in search of the same thrill are very likely to migrate toward offshore or unregulated platforms, which operate beyond the reach of Indian law,” she noted.