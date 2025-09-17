Urban Company shares zoom 64% on Day 1 amid broader rally in equity market

Urban Company shares made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at more than 57% above their issue price. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 162.25 per share, marking a 57.52% premium to its IPO price of Rs 103. The shares settled 64% higher at Rs 169 apiece on the first day of trading, with its market capitalisation (m-cap) climbing to Rs 24,267 crore.

The strong debut was accompanied by a broader rally in the equity market which ended higher for the second straight session on Wednesday with the Nifty closing above 25,300. Renewed India-US trade talks and the expectation of a Fed rate cut added fuel to the rally. At close, the Sensex was up 313.02 points or 0.38% at 82,693.71, and the Nifty was up 91.15 points or 0.36% at 25,330.25.

Urban Company’s debut marks one of the best mainboard listings of 2025, breaking the listing day gain set by Aditya Infotech, which ended 60.74% higher over its IPO price on its maiden day. So far in 2025, Highway Infrastructure Ltd has made the strongest debut with its shares gaining 72.5% on day 1. Quadrant Future Tek, GNG Electronics, and Stallion India are other IPOs that gave stellar returns on their debut.