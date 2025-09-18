All Apple iPhone models now made in India, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: All models of the Apple iPhone are now manufactured in India, said the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday.

Speaking at a pre-event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, the minister said, “Rich countries will be getting the Apple iPhones manufactured in India. So that's good progress we have made and the ecosystem is expanding very fast by now.”

Vaishnaw also highlighted the expansion of the supply chain for mobile phones and electronic components. He stated that the number of supply chain partners now exceeds 700 units. These partners manufacture a variety of components — sometimes small, sometimes large, and of varying value — all of which contribute to the growing ecosystem.

The minister further stated that India will not only be manufacturing chips but will also begin producing the machines required to manufacture those chips and the materials that go into manufacturing them.