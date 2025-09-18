All Apple iPhone models now made in India, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: All models of the Apple iPhone are now manufactured in India, said the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday.
Speaking at a pre-event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, the minister said, “Rich countries will be getting the Apple iPhones manufactured in India. So that's good progress we have made and the ecosystem is expanding very fast by now.”
Vaishnaw also highlighted the expansion of the supply chain for mobile phones and electronic components. He stated that the number of supply chain partners now exceeds 700 units. These partners manufacture a variety of components — sometimes small, sometimes large, and of varying value — all of which contribute to the growing ecosystem.
The minister further stated that India will not only be manufacturing chips but will also begin producing the machines required to manufacture those chips and the materials that go into manufacturing them.
"We will be developing the complete ecosystem,” said Vaishnaw.
“Some of the best times for the semiconductor industry in India are ahead of us,” added the minister.
Vaishnaw also announced that the government will establish more than 500 data labs across the country under the IndiaAI Mission to strengthen talent and infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI).
The minister also mentioned that under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Games Act, which was passed by Parliament, rules will be promulgated starting this October.
“We'll have one more round of discussions with the industry and in case they need some more time, we will definitely look at a more consultative approach. But, at this point of time, we are targeting to start the implementation of the new legislation from 1st October, 2025,” said the minister.