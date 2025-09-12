What changes did Apple bring with the iPhone 17 series

Apple, unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup at its annual hardware event held on Tuesday,introducing the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air — Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. The iPhone 17 Air replaces the previous Plus model with a sleek, ultra-thin design. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, the iPhone 17 Air at ₹1,19,900, while the Pro and Pro Max are priced at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,49,900, respectively.

iPhone 17 Air: The new slim iPhone

Apple has introduced a brand new model this year called the iPhone 17 Air. It replaces the old Plus version and is designed to be slimmer and lighter than other iPhones. The Air comes with a strong titanium frame but is much easier to hold and carry, making it attractive for people who want style and comfort together. One of the best things about the Air is that it does not cut down on modern features. It has the same 120 Hz ProMotion display, Always-On screen, and Ceramic Shield 2 protection as the other models. The phone also comes with the new N1 networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and smart-home connectivity. The cameras are also strong, with dual 48-megapixel sensors that take clear and colorful photos. However, the Air has a few drawbacks. Because the body is so slim, the battery size is smaller, which means battery life may not be as long as the standard iPhone 17 or the Pro models. Also, the price of the Air is close to the Pro version. This may make some buyers choose the Pro instead, as it offers extra features like better zoom cameras.

Why does the base matter?

Apple’s base iPhone 17 has received some major upgrades this year, making it more attractive than before. The biggest change is the 120 Hz ProMotion display, which was earlier limited to Pro models. The design has also improved with thinner bezels, giving the phone a modern, edge-to-edge look. Apple has also added a stronger Ceramic Shield 2 on the screen, making it more resistant to scratches and drops. The camera system is another big upgrade. The iPhone 17 now features two 48-megapixel sensors, including an ultra-wide lens. This gives sharper photos, better colors, and improved lowlight performance. Battery life has been slightly extended, and wireless charging is faster than before.

Why buy the Pro?

Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max bring several upgrades this year, making them the most advanced models in the lineup. The phones are powered by the new A19 Pro chip, built on a faster and more efficient process. This means smoother performance, lower heating, and better battery use. Both models also get 12 GB RAM, which helps with multitasking, gaming, and video editing. The camera system is the biggest highlight. All three rear cameras—main, ultra-wide, and telephoto—are now 48 megapixels. The Pro Max also offers a new periscope zoom lens, allowing clearer pictures from far away. Even the selfie camera has been upgraded for sharper shots and video calls. On the display side, the Pro models keep the 120 Hz ProMotion screen but now offer brighter panels and reduced reflections, making them easier to use outdoors. The Pro Max gets the largest iPhone battery ever, giving longer usage on a single charge. With these upgrades, Apple is clearly aiming at power users who want the very best.

Beyond iPhones

At its big event, Apple didn’t just show new phones. It also introduced updates to its watches and earbuds. Apple introduced three new smartwatches including Watch SE 3 — a more affordable model with many health features at a price of ₹25,900. Its Watch Series 11 — which adds features like bloodpressure/hypertension detection, better sleep scoring, 5G support, and a more durable build — was launched at a price of ₹46,900. The Watch Ultra 3 — a rugged model for outdoor use — was priced at `89,900. Apple also introduced the AirPods Pro 3 with improvements: better fit, enhanced noise cancellation, newer health-sensing features like heart rate detection, and a live translation feature. All these devices come with the new watchOS 26 and work together with improved sensors and smarter software.