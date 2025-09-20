H-1B visa fee hike to ripple across sectors; may affect up to 5.2% of India’s IT-BPM workforce

CHENNAI: The US administration’s decision to sharply increase annual fees for H-1B visas is set to affect a significant portion of Indian professionals working in America’s technology and STEM sectors. While the absolute numbers are large, industry data shows the impact is concentrated in a relatively small but critical segment of India’s IT workforce.

According to the latest US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data, 386,318 H-1B petitions were approved in FY2023. Of these, nearly 72% were for Indian nationals, translating into about 278,000 approvals. Computer-related occupations made up the largest category, accounting for 65% of approvals, or roughly 180,000 Indian professionals.

When compared against India’s IT and business process management (BPM) workforce of around 5.4 million, the numbers suggest that about 3.3% to 5.2% of the country’s IT talent pool is directly represented among H-1B visa holders, according to USCIS.

Although this is a relatively small percentage, it includes highly skilled engineers, project leaders, and domain experts who play pivotal roles in US technology and research teams.