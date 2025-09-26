Trump’s 100% tariff on patented drugs threatens India’s $30 billion pharma export market

US President Donald Trump said Friday his administration will impose a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceuticals from October 1, 2025, unless companies establish production in the United States, putting India’s pharmaceutical sector in the crosshairs.

India supplies more than half of the world’s vaccines, 40% of generic drugs in the US and a quarter of all medicines in the UK. Its pharmaceutical exports hit a record USD 30 billion in FY25, driven by a 31% year-on-year surge in March.

Notably, data from the union government showed that India’s drug and pharmaceutical exports rose 6.9% to USD 2.51 billion in August 2025 from USD 2.35 billion a year earlier.

In FY24, pharmaceutical exports totalled USD 27.9 billion, with the US accounting for 31% — about USD 8.7 billion (Rs 77,231 crore), Pharmexcil data showed. In the first half of 2025, shipments worth USD 3.7 billion (around Rs 32,505 crore) were dispatched overseas.

Leading companies such as Dr. Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma and Gland Pharma derive between 30-50% of their overall revenues from the American market.