Weekly Review: Markets crack under global strain, IT rout and FII exodus drag indices lower

Indian equity markets endured a volatile and distinctly negative week from April 20 to 24, 2026, as fragile early stability gave way to sustained selling pressure amid weak global cues, disappointing earnings signals and persistent foreign fund outflows.
Trading began on a subdued note on April 20, with benchmark indices moving in a narrow range as investors balanced mixed global signals against domestic factors. The Sensex hovered around the 78,500 mark while the Nifty 50 held above 24,300, reflecting cautious optimism but little conviction. This tentative stability, however, quickly eroded as the week progressed, with sentiment turning increasingly risk-averse.
A key overhang through the week was relentless selling by foreign institutional investors, which weighed heavily on market breadth and momentum. The outflows coincided with a firming US dollar and rising bond yields globally, prompting capital rotation away from emerging markets, including India. At the same time, the rupee remained under pressure, further dampening investor confidence.
"The markets exhibited a mixed performance during the week, ultimately closing on a weaker note, as an initial recovery attempt lost momentum amid resurfacing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. While early signs of stabilization emerged on expectations of de-escalation and selective buying interest, indices encountered selling pressure at higher levels, reflecting a cautious undertone," said Ponmudi R, Chief Executive Officer at Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.
According to him, the price action remained volatile, with intermittent dip-buying observed. However, he added, the absence of strong follow-through limited the prospects of a sustained breakout, and overall the broader trend remained under pressure, with supply emerging at elevated levels and capping upside momentum.
Global factors added to the unease, particularly the sharp rise in crude oil prices, which climbed above the psychologically important $100-per-barrel mark amid geopolitical tensions. For an oil-importing economy like India, this raised concerns over inflation, fiscal pressures and the current account deficit, triggering caution among institutional investors.
"The shift in sentiment was primarily driven by stalled progress in US.–Iran negotiations and ongoing restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, which continued to keep supply concerns elevated. Brent crude oil prices remained firm, trading in the $103–107+ range, as disruptions persisted despite the ceasefire extension," says Ponmudi.
Although select global cues offered intermittent support, investors largely remained cautious, limiting aggressive positioning and resulting in a range-bound market structure with a downside bias at higher levels. Adding to this, U.S. envoys are set to travel to Pakistan for renewed talks with Iranian officials, though uncertainty around the outcome remains high, he added.
The earnings season failed to provide comfort
The information technology sector emerged as the biggest drag on the indices after weak forward guidance from major companies such as Infosys and HCLTech signalled a slowdown in global demand. This led to a sharp correction in IT stocks, pulling the broader market lower and reinforcing concerns about earnings visibility in export-oriented sectors.
Selling pressure intensified toward the latter half of the week, culminating in a sharp decline on Friday, April 24. The Sensex fell by nearly 1,000 points to close at 76,681.29, while the Nifty 50 dropped 275 points to settle at 23,897.95, slipping below key psychological and technical levels. The fall was broad-based, with banking, IT and metal stocks leading the losses.
Broader markets mirrored the weakness, though with slightly lower intensity. Midcap and smallcap indices also declined, indicating that the risk-off sentiment was not confined to large-cap stocks. Market breadth remained negative through most sessions, underscoring the extent of the sell-off.
Despite the overall weakness, there were limited pockets of resilience. Select defensive and consumption-oriented stocks showed relative strength, supported by stable earnings and consistent demand outlooks. This suggested a gradual shift by investors toward safety and earnings visibility in an otherwise uncertain environment.
For the week as a whole, the Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with notable losses of over 2 percent and nearly 2 percent respectively, marking a clear reversal from the earlier consolidation phase. The decline reflected a convergence of adverse factors, including global macroeconomic pressures, elevated commodity prices, disappointing corporate guidance and sustained foreign investor selling.
By the end of the week, market sentiment had turned distinctly cautious, with indices closing near their weekly lows and investors bracing for further volatility. The near-term outlook remains contingent on global developments, particularly crude oil trends, currency movements and the trajectory of foreign fund flows, as well as the evolving earnings picture.