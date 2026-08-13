FSSAI’s warning to celebrities and influencers: Why it matters

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday (August 13), issued a warning to celebrities and social media influencers over the promotion of food products through unverified or misleading claims. The regulator’s message was that people who lend their public image and influence to food advertising should not simply repeat claims made by brands. They should first make reasonable efforts to establish that the product is safe, legally compliant and that claims about its health or nutritional benefits are properly supported.
The warning comes at a time when celebrity advertising and influencer marketing have become an important part of the food and beverage industry. Consumers increasingly encounter food products through Instagram videos, YouTube content, social-media posts and other forms of digital promotion rather than only through traditional advertisements. A recommendation from a well-known actor, sportsperson or influencer can therefore have a powerful effect on consumer choices.
"Modern food, beverages and nutritional products in today's compratively more health concious society grab increased attention of consumers, especially of the youth. And the role of celebrities and influencers in their marketing has become all the more critical in the digital world," says a senior creative director with a Mumbai-based marketing company, adding that; often the agencies who engage the celebrities or influencers may not be even fully aware of the products that they want to promote.
FSSAI specifically highlighted the need for caution over claims relating to health and nutrition. Statements suggesting that a product can boost immunity, provide particular nutritional benefits or otherwise improve health cannot simply be presented as facts without an appropriate basis. The regulator’s position is that such claims must comply with food-safety and advertising requirements and should not create a false or misleading impression about what a product can actually do.
The significance of the warning is that responsibility for misleading food promotion is not being viewed only as an issue for manufacturers and advertisers. Celebrities and influencers who promote these products can also face consequences if they participate in advertising that violates the applicable rules. FSSAI has pointed to the possibility of legal action and penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the regulations governing food advertising and claims.
The regulator’s message can therefore be understood as a call for greater due diligence before accepting food-product endorsements. A celebrity or influencer does not necessarily need to become a food scientist, but the expectation is that they should not knowingly or carelessly amplify claims that have not been adequately verified. In practical terms, this means checking whether a product complies with applicable food regulations and whether the promotional statements being made about it are legitimate.
The issue is particularly important because celebrity endorsement can create an impression of trust that is much stronger than an ordinary advertisement. Consumers may assume that a famous person would not promote a product unless it were safe or genuinely beneficial. This can become problematic when a marketing claim exaggerates a product’s nutritional value or suggests health benefits that are not adequately established. The greater the reach and influence of the endorser, the greater the potential impact of misleading information.
The warning also reflects a broader regulatory focus on misleading food marketing in India. FSSAI has been increasing scrutiny of food labels, advertising claims and products whose presentation could give consumers an inaccurate understanding of their nutritional or health characteristics. The celebrity and influencer advisory extends this concern into the rapidly expanding digital advertising ecosystem.
For the food industry, the message is significant because brands may now need to be more careful about the claims supplied to endorsers and the material used in promotional campaigns. For celebrities and influencers, it means that accepting a commercial partnership involving food products carries responsibilities beyond simply promoting a brand. They need to consider whether the claims they are communicating are accurate and compliant.
"In the digital era, where the mushrooming community of online influencers operate in their individual capcity, and it has become a complex affair for the authorities to have a control on what do they promote and on what basis," says a brand manager with a leading consumer product company in Mumbai.
For consumers, the warning reinforces the importance of treating celebrity recommendations as advertising rather than as independent expert advice. A famous person's endorsement does not itself establish that a food product is healthy, nutritious or capable of delivering a particular health benefit. Consumers should continue to examine product labels, nutritional information and credible evidence rather than relying solely on promotional messages.
The warning is also important because it attempts to strengthen accountability at a point where advertising, entertainment and social media increasingly overlap. Its central message is straightforward: food-related claims should be verified before they are amplified to millions of consumers. By placing greater emphasis on the responsibility of celebrities and influencers, the regulator is seeking to make food advertising more accurate, transparent and responsible, while protecting consumers from potentially misleading health and nutrition claims.