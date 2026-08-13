FSSAI’s warning to celebrities and influencers: Why it matters

FSSAI specifically highlighted the need for caution over claims relating to health and nutrition. Statements suggesting that a product can boost immunity, provide particular nutritional benefits or otherwise improve health cannot simply be presented as facts without an appropriate basis. The regulator’s position is that such claims must comply with food-safety and advertising requirements and should not create a false or misleading impression about what a product can actually do.

The significance of the warning is that responsibility for misleading food promotion is not being viewed only as an issue for manufacturers and advertisers. Celebrities and influencers who promote these products can also face consequences if they participate in advertising that violates the applicable rules. FSSAI has pointed to the possibility of legal action and penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the regulations governing food advertising and claims.

The regulator’s message can therefore be understood as a call for greater due diligence before accepting food-product endorsements. A celebrity or influencer does not necessarily need to become a food scientist, but the expectation is that they should not knowingly or carelessly amplify claims that have not been adequately verified. In practical terms, this means checking whether a product complies with applicable food regulations and whether the promotional statements being made about it are legitimate.

The issue is particularly important because celebrity endorsement can create an impression of trust that is much stronger than an ordinary advertisement. Consumers may assume that a famous person would not promote a product unless it were safe or genuinely beneficial. This can become problematic when a marketing claim exaggerates a product’s nutritional value or suggests health benefits that are not adequately established. The greater the reach and influence of the endorser, the greater the potential impact of misleading information.

The warning also reflects a broader regulatory focus on misleading food marketing in India. FSSAI has been increasing scrutiny of food labels, advertising claims and products whose presentation could give consumers an inaccurate understanding of their nutritional or health characteristics. The celebrity and influencer advisory extends this concern into the rapidly expanding digital advertising ecosystem.