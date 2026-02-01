Budget 2026: Government introduces tax measures to attract investment, boost electronics, bring global talent

NEW DELHI: The government has unveiled a set of tax measures aimed at attracting foreign investment, boosting electronics manufacturing, and drawing global talent to India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the tax holiday for foreign companies using Indian data centres allows any foreign service provider earning income from customers outside India to receive a full tax exemption if it uses Indian infrastructure.

According to the budget documents, this incentive, available until 2047, also allows Indian service providers linked to the foreign company to pay a safe harbour tax of 15%.

The move is expected to attract global cloud and IT companies to invest in Indian data centres, creating jobs and strengthening the country’s technological infrastructure.

A recent Jefferies report says India’s data centre capacity is expected to grow five times to 8 GW by 2030, due to rising data traffic, lower latency needs, data localisation rules, and increased use of AI. This growth will require around $30 billion in investment and could increase data centre leasing revenue to $8 billion by 2030.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and Adani Enterprises are likely to account for 35–40% of this capacity, but many other companies are also entering the market.