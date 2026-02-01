Economists have mixed take on macro numbers, but red flags lower focus on fiscal consolidation

MUMBAI: Analysts and economists have said the budget 2026 targets are unambitious and unrealistic given the external pressures facing the economy.

However, the meagre 10 bps to 4.3 per cent reduction in the fiscal deficit target, coupled with the higher market borrowing and the 10 per cent increase in the interest burden have capped any room for a rating upgrade.

Moody’s Rating was quick to make a commentary, saying the 4.3 per cent fiscal deficit target reduction is the slowest since the pandemic.

“While the government continues to demonstrate its commitment to—and a lengthening track record of—fiscal consolidation, it has targeted a narrowing of the fiscal deficit by only 0.1 percentage points of GDP in fiscal 2027, the smallest pace of reduction since India emerged from the pandemic,” Christian de Guzman, senior vice-president at Moody's Ratings, said.

“As such, the deficit remains wider than any of those incurred during the current government’s first term in office. Thus, the budget does not lead to a re-rating of the sovereign ratings,” he added.

In addition to the continued spending on infrastructure, the budget provides tactical support for the economy against the backdrop of prevailing external uncertainties, including the unresolved issues around US tariffs, and despite the proven resilience of economic growth over the past year, he said.