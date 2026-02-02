US futures, Asian shares slip, tracking Wall Street's retreat, while oil falls more than $2

U.S. futures and Asian shares skidded Monday and oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel.

In South Korea, the Kospi tumbled 4.6% to 4,982.54 as worries revived over a potential bubble in the craze for artificial intelligence. Samsung Electronics gave up 3.5%, while chip maker SK Hynix sank 5.6%.

The Kospi has been forging records for weeks as major tech companies piggybacked on the AI craze with deals with major players like chip maker Nvidia.

In other dealigns, the price of gold fell 1%, while silver gained more than 2% after both plunged on Friday in a halt to record runs in precious metals markets.

Markets appeared jittery as investors studied what President Donald Trump's new nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, will mean for interest rates. The future for the S&P 500 sank 0.9% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%.

U.S. benchmark crude lost $2.80 to $62.41 per barrel. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Iran should negotiate a "satisfactory" deal to prevent the Middle Eastern country from getting any nuclear weapons. "I don't know that they will. But they are talking to us. Seriously talking to us," he said.

That comment apparently assuaged some worries over potential disruptions to oil supplies that had pushed prices higher, analysts said. Brent crude fell $3 to $66.32 per barrel.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index edged 0.2% higher to 53,422.01, but other regional benchmarks retreated.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2% to 26,841.45, while the Shanghai Composite index sank 1.1% to 4,071.14. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% to 8,766.70. Taiwan's Taiex lost 2.1%.