India’s seafood exports set to regain ground after US cuts tariff to 18 pc

NEW DELHI: India’s seafood exports to the United States are expected to regain momentum after US President Donald Trump announced a reduction in import tariffs to 18%, a move that is likely to restore the country’s competitiveness in its largest overseas market.
The United States remains the biggest destination for Indian seafood, with exports valued at USD 2.78 billion in 2024–25.
However, export performance weakened this year, with a decline of about 6.3% in value terms and nearly 15% in quantity compared to the same period last year.
The drop was largely attributed to the imposition of steep tariffs, which had risen to as high as 50% in August 2025.
With the latest reduction, India is expected to compete more effectively with rival exporters such as Ecuador, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.
Under the revised tariff structure, Ecuador faces a 15% duty, Indonesia and Thailand 19%, and Vietnam 20%, placing India broadly on par with these countries at 18%.
“We are confident that with the conclusion of the trade deal and the lowering of tariffs to 18%, the quantity of seafood exported from India to the USA will increase and soon return to previous levels,” said G. Pawan Kumar, President of the Seafood Export Association of India (SEAI). “At 18%, we are now competitive and can regain market share,” he added.
In a statement, SEAI congratulated the Union Government on the successful conclusion of the trade deal with the United States, which resulted in the reduction of tariffs on Indian seafood exports.
The association also acknowledged the efforts of the Commerce and Industry Minister and officials from the Commerce Ministry, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Export Inspection Council (EIC) for their role in securing the agreement.