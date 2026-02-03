India’s seafood exports set to regain ground after US cuts tariff to 18 pc

NEW DELHI: India’s seafood exports to the United States are expected to regain momentum after US President Donald Trump announced a reduction in import tariffs to 18%, a move that is likely to restore the country’s competitiveness in its largest overseas market.

The United States remains the biggest destination for Indian seafood, with exports valued at USD 2.78 billion in 2024–25.

However, export performance weakened this year, with a decline of about 6.3% in value terms and nearly 15% in quantity compared to the same period last year.

The drop was largely attributed to the imposition of steep tariffs, which had risen to as high as 50% in August 2025.

With the latest reduction, India is expected to compete more effectively with rival exporters such as Ecuador, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.