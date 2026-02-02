‘Agreed to trade deal, tariff on India cut to 18%’: Trump after call with Modi

It is official! India will now only have to pay an 18 per cent tariff to the United States after the two countries agreed to a trade deal following a thirty-minute phone call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the reduction of total tariffs on Indian products from the earlier 50 per cent.

Trump had broken the news of the tariff cuts on Truth Social.

After the tariff cut, India now stands below neighbours such as China (34%), Pakistan (19%) and Bangladesh (20%), as well as several other countries including Cambodia (19%), Canada (35%), Indonesia (19%), Vietnam (20%) and Mexico (25%) on the tariff ladder.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country."

Later, Modi also took to X to say,"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

"When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," Modi added.

In the post, Modi further said that Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity and that India fully supports his efforts for peace.

"I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," the post read.