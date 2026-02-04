D-Street pauses after US trade deal-led surge

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets began Wednesday’s session on a cautious and slightly subdued note after the strong rally seen in the previous session. Early trade showed the benchmarks struggling to sustain momentum, with the Nifty 50 opening close to 25,720–25,730 levels and the BSE Sensex trading around 83,650–83,700 in the first hour of dealing. These levels reflected only a small net change from the previous close, signalling that investors were reluctant to extend the sharp gains recorded on Tuesday, when optimism around a proposed India–US trade agreement had driven a notable upswing.

At 10.30 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 88 points from the previous closing, while the Nifty50 lost 2 points at 25,725.

The tentative opening marked a shift from the near-euphoric sentiment seen on Tuesday, when both indices surged strongly on hopes of tariff relief and improved trade ties. Profit-booking emerged early in the session as traders took chips off the table after Tuesday’s significant rebound, and this was compounded by weakness in some key sectors. Information technology stocks, in particular, came under pressure in the opening trade, dragging on broader sentiment and reminding participants that the rally’s drivers must be weighed against other risks.