Supreme Court raps ED over ‘unexplained delay’ in Rs 40,000-crore ADAG loan fraud probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down sharply on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for what it described as an “unexplained delay” in probing the alleged bank loan fraud involving Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies, with the amount in question estimated at over Rs 40,000 crore.

A bench of the apex court questioned why the agency had taken years to meaningfully pursue the matter despite the scale and seriousness of the allegations, observing that such delays undermine public confidence in the investigative process. The court noted that large-value economic offences have far-reaching consequences for the banking system and the economy, and therefore demand prompt and decisive action. It sought a clear explanation from the ED on the timeline of its investigation and the steps taken so far.