Security clause in India-US trade framework raises concerns among experts

The economic security alignment provision in the India–US interim trade framework is emerging as a key concern in the joint statement issued on February 6, with experts cautioning that it could have implications far beyond trade.

The joint statement says both sides have agreed to strengthen economic security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation through “complementary actions” to address non-market policies of third countries.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), this provision requires great caution as it could have far-reaching implications for India’s trade and foreign policy choices.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, said the language suggests that India’s security and economic policies may increasingly need to align with those of the United States.

“Agreeing to such a provision could have far-reaching adverse implications. If the United States were to impose 100% tariffs on imports from countries such as Russia or China on economic security grounds, India will be expected to adopt similar measures. India will also have to restrict transactions in third countries that are sanctioned by the United States,” Srivastava said.