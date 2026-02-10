Can India hold its ground on e-commerce trade against mounting US pressure?

The recent trade deal with the US might force India to change its long-held stance against a permanent duty exemption on cross-border electronic commerce.

A White House fact sheet on Tuesday said India has "committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade, including rules that prohibit the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmissions".

For Washington, such rules are central to ensuring free cross-border data and digital services flows, predictability for global tech firms, and protection against what it sees as trade-distorting digital levies and regulatory barriers.

New Delhi, however, has historically taken a very different view of the issue in multilateral forums.

India’s WTO stance: Revenue loss and policy space

For over two decades, India has opposed making permanent the WTO moratorium that prevents countries from levying customs duties on electronic transmissions such as software downloads, video games, films, music, and e-books.

The moratorium, in place since 1998, was introduced at a time when digital trade was nascent. Indian officials argue that the nature and scale of digital commerce have since changed dramatically, making the continued ban on customs duties outdated and costly for developing economies.

Citing estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), commerce ministry officials have argued that India alone could be losing around $500 million annually due to its inability to impose customs duties on digital goods delivered online.

India and South Africa have jointly argued at WTO ministerial meetings that of the estimated $10 billion global annual revenue loss from the moratorium, nearly 95% is borne by developing countries. According to their submission, the percentage of customs revenue lost for developing countries is 4.35%, compared with just 0.24% for developed nations.