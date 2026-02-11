All key sensitive sectors protected under India-US interim trade pact: Commerce Secretary

The secretary is here for the Biofach 2026 show, where over 100 Indian exhibitors from about 20 states are showcasing their organic products.

The European Union (EU) is a big market for these goods.

"The teams are working on it, and by March, we are hopeful to make it (interim trade pact with the US) official," Agrawal said.

Talking about the labour-intensive sectors, he said the pact with the US will give them an edge as compared to the competitor nations, which are facing higher tariffs than India in the American market.

The reciprocal tariffs on India will be reduced to 18 per cent, while it is 35 per cent for China and 20 per cent for Vietnam.

"Since the US has been a strong market for the labour-intensive sector, with this interim agreement, there will be an advantage to our labour-intensive sectors. They will be able to grow unhindered.

"So my sense is that Indian exporters will be able to compete with their competitors, revive and rejuvenate the supply chains that they might have missed out during the Christmas time and see that Indian exports not only grow but do well as they were doing last year, and also grow in the coming years," the secretary said.

Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, marine, gems and jewellery were impacted due to the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US.

The Trump-administration has removed the 25 per cent punitive tariffs and will cut down the reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.

Agrawal also said that stakeholders and exporters are happy with the outcome, and they have given a "thumbs up" to the overall agreement.

"What we have been able to achieve in the interim agreement is good for India and our exports. I don't see any major red line in this," he said.