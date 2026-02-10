Farmers' organisations plan nationwide protest against US-India trade deal

NEW DELHI: Farmers' organisations will hold nationwide protests against India's free trade agreement with the US.
Rakesh Tikait, national convener of Bhartiya Kisan Union, said that the protest will be in line with the 2020-2021 farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.
According to farmers' leaders, the trade deals will have far-reaching and adverse impacts on farmers.
Statements issued by US officials, including USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and USTR Jamieson Greer, clearly indicate that the agreement will significantly benefit the US agricultural sector.
The agreement will increase US agricultural exports to India, ensure better prices for American farmers, and channel more capital into rural America.
Earlier, the tariff imposed by the US was 3.3 per cent. Now, the tariff has been increased to 18 per cent.
India has opened its markets to US agricultural and food products, including Dried Distillers' Grains with Solubles (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.
The import of DDGs will severely depress domestic prices of crops used for animal feed and fodder in India, such as maize, sorghum, and soybean.
Imports of soybean oil from the US will have a devastating impact on farmgate prices of soybean, which are already significantly below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹5,328.
Soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan are already facing a severe price crisis, and this agreement will further worsen the situation.
The EU and the US provide massive subsidies to their farmers and possess huge agricultural surpluses, which they consistently attempt to dump in countries like India.
"It is extremely unfortunate that the Government of India has signed the agreement without any consultation with farmer organisations and without assessing their impact on agriculture and farmers’ livelihoods. The non-disclosure of negotiation-related documents indicates that the government wants to hide the details of this agreement," said Tikait.
National convener of the All India Kisan Sabha, Bijoo Krishnan, said their organisation will burn effigies of US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi in every village.
He cited an example of how the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement had devastated Kerala's spice and rubber economy.
"Similarly, these FTAs will destroy India's agricultural backbone," said Krishnan.
Farmers' organisations also expressed their dissent over the draft Seeds and Pesticide Bills.