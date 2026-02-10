Farmers' organisations plan nationwide protest against US-India trade deal

NEW DELHI: Farmers' organisations will hold nationwide protests against India's free trade agreement with the US.

Rakesh Tikait, national convener of Bhartiya Kisan Union, said that the protest will be in line with the 2020-2021 farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

According to farmers' leaders, the trade deals will have far-reaching and adverse impacts on farmers.

Statements issued by US officials, including USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and USTR Jamieson Greer, clearly indicate that the agreement will significantly benefit the US agricultural sector.

The agreement will increase US agricultural exports to India, ensure better prices for American farmers, and channel more capital into rural America.

Earlier, the tariff imposed by the US was 3.3 per cent. Now, the tariff has been increased to 18 per cent.

India has opened its markets to US agricultural and food products, including Dried Distillers' Grains with Solubles (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, and spirits.