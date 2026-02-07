'Namaste Trump scored over Howdy Modi...Dost dost na raha': Congress' jibe at PM Modi over US-India trade deal

Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the US-India trade deal, stating that the leader's "hugs and photo-ops" with American President Donald Trump "have not amounted to much."

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that the newly released US-India joint statement on the trade agreement was lacking details.

He stated that the statement hinted at India halting oil purchases from Russia, as demanded by the US president.

"But from what has been revealed, it is clear that: India will no longer import oil from Russia. Separately, the US has announced that a 25 per cent penalty could be reimposed if India buys oil directly or indirectly from Russia," he said.

He claimed that, according to the statement, India will slash import duties to help American farmers at the cost of Indian farmers.

"India's annual imports from the USA will triple, wiping out our longstanding goods trade surplus. There will continue to be great uncertainty on India's exports of IT and other services to the US. India's exports of goods to the US will face higher duties than before," Ramesh said.