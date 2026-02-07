'Namaste Trump scored over Howdy Modi...Dost dost na raha': Congress' jibe at PM Modi over US-India trade deal

Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the US-India trade deal, stating that the leader's "hugs and photo-ops" with American President Donald Trump "have not amounted to much."
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that the newly released US-India joint statement on the trade agreement was lacking details.
He stated that the statement hinted at India halting oil purchases from Russia, as demanded by the US president.
"But from what has been revealed, it is clear that: India will no longer import oil from Russia. Separately, the US has announced that a 25 per cent penalty could be reimposed if India buys oil directly or indirectly from Russia," he said.
He claimed that, according to the statement, India will slash import duties to help American farmers at the cost of Indian farmers.
"India's annual imports from the USA will triple, wiping out our longstanding goods trade surplus. There will continue to be great uncertainty on India's exports of IT and other services to the US. India's exports of goods to the US will face higher duties than before," Ramesh said.
Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Ramesh quoted an iconic line from the song "Dost dost na raha" of the 1964 Bollywood film Sangam.
"All the hugs and photo-ops have not amounted to much. Namaste Trump has scored over Howdy Modi. Dost dost na raha," the Congress leader said.
India and the US on Saturday announced to have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which both sides will reduce import duties on a number of goods to boost two-way trade.
Commenting on the development, PM Modi said the agreement will strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative by opening up new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs, and create jobs for women and youngsters.
The prime minister also thanked Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between India and the US.
"Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations," Modi said in a post on X.
"It strengthens 'Make in India' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startup innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters," the prime minister said.
According to the interim trade deal, Trump has removed the 25 per cent tariffs, or additional import duty, imposed on India last August for purchasing Russian oil, citing that the country has undertaken "significant steps" and New Delhi has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing oil from Moscow.
The interim pact will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen, as US duties on Indian goods will come down to 18 per cent from 50 per cent earlier.
According to the joint statement, the two countries will "promptly" implement this framework and work towards finalising the interim agreement with a view to concluding a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products, the statement said.