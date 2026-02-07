India fully protects sensitive farm and dairy products under US trade pact

NEW DELHI: India has fully protected sensitive agricultural and dairy products, including maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, fuel ethanol, tobacco, certain vegetables and meat, with no duty concessions granted to the United States under the trade agreement.

India and the US announced on Saturday that they had reached a framework for an interim trade agreement. Under this framework, the US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, down from the earlier 50 per cent.

“The agreement reflects India’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests and sustaining rural livelihoods by fully protecting sensitive agricultural and dairy products, including maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, fuel ethanol, tobacco, certain vegetables and meat,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on social media.

These products are considered sensitive as they are directly linked to the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers across the country.