Piyush Goyal hails trade pact with US, says sensitive sectors like dairy and agriculture shielded

India has protected its sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy in the recently finalised trade deal with the US, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, affirming New Delhi’s intent to balance market access with domestic political and economic priorities.

Speaking after the conclusion of the negotiations, Goyal said India had ensured that core sensitivities were safeguarded, even as the two sides agreed on a broader framework to ease tariff barriers and expand bilateral trade. The confirmation comes amid heightened scrutiny of India’s trade strategy as it signs agreements with major economies.

"Interests of farmers have been safeguarded. There has been no compromise on the interests of sensitive sectors like dairy and agriculture, which have been protected, " Goyal said during his press briefing, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently paid special attention to the welfare of stakeholders in these sectors. The deal will open up huge opportunities for all labour intensive sectors, he said.

Calling the India–US trade agreement a “good omen for India’s bright future”, Goyal said it would open up vast opportunities for the poor, fishermen, farmers and youth.

A day after India and the United States finalised the trade deal and Washington slashed punitive tariffs on New Delhi from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, Goyal is set to address Parliament on the agreement.

Describing it as the best trade deal India has secured with the US in the region, he credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and his personal rapport with US President Donald Trump for its successful conclusion.

Saying that the final details of the trade deal are still being worked out and that an India–US joint statement will be issued shortly, Goyal said it was “regrettable” that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to mislead the nation on the agreement, adding that he had “nothing to do with India’s progress.”