US-India trade deal will pave way for stronger ties, mutual growth: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the US-India trade deal will elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth.

In a post on X late Monday, Shah said the deal will greatly benefit both nations and their people, with business between India and the US set to flourish further.

"A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18 per cent, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth," he said.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the "historic deal", Shah said it will "elevate our strategic partnership and greatly benefit both nations and their people.

Business between India and US set to flourish further."