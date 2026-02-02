Nation

'Stay tuned...': Trump spoke to Modi, says US envoy

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared the development in a post on X. This comes amid speculation of a potential trade deal between the two nations.
US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.(File photo | AFP)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The announcement was made by US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in a post on X.

In the post, he said, “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi.”

Gor did not share any details about the conversation between the two leaders.

However, he ended the tweet with a cryptic, “STAY TUNED…”

The development comes amid speculation of a potential trade deal between the two nations following Trump’s steep tariff on Indian exports.

The conversation comes days after Trump shared Republic Day greetings to India, in which he had said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day.”

He added that the two nations “share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.”

The phone conversation took place on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington.

Narendra Modi
Donald Trump

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com