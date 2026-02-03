PM Modi 'buckled under pressure, sold out' hardwork of farmers: Rahul Gandhi on India-US trade deal

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commented on the India-US trade deal and raised speculation on why the agreement, which had been stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex, the Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buckled under US pressure and "sold out" the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.

"We need to understand why a trade deal stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised last evening," Gandhi said, adding that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi."

Asked what kind of pressure he was referring to, Gandhi pointed to the case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US and alleged more revelations will come in the Epstein files.