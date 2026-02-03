PM Modi 'buckled under pressure, sold out' hardwork of farmers: Rahul Gandhi on India-US trade deal

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commented on the India-US trade deal and raised speculation on why the agreement, which had been stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised.
Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex, the Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buckled under US pressure and "sold out" the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.
"We need to understand why a trade deal stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised last evening," Gandhi said, adding that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi."
Asked what kind of pressure he was referring to, Gandhi pointed to the case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US and alleged more revelations will come in the Epstein files.
Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said the issue is not Naravane's statement, "that is a side show", but the main thing is that "our prime minister has been compromised".
"The issue is not Naravane's statement, that is a side show, he (Modi) and I both know it. The main thing is that our prime minister has been compromised. Who has done it and how it has been done, the people of India have to think about it," Gandhi said.
He alleged that Prime Minister Modi "has been compromised" and that Indian farmers must understand their hard work, "as well as their blood and sweat" has been "sold out" through the India-US trade deal.
"He has sold it because he is compromised. He has not just sold you off, but the whole country. That is why they are not allowing me to speak," Gandhi said, claiming that the prime minister is "scared".
Hitting back at the Congress and Gandhi, BJP MP Anurag Thakur asked whether the Congress and others in the opposition are with India's interest.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, the former Union minister alleged that many in the opposition were celebrating after the imposition of US tariffs on India.
They had also raised questions even after India signed free trade agreements with the UK and the European Union (EU), he charged.
"The question arises here whether the opposition and the Congress are with India's interest or against it," Thakur said.
"This anti-India mindset is clearly visible in Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and other opposition leaders, as they are not even allowing Parliament to function," the BJP leader added.