'Why am I being stopped from speaking?': Rahul again cites article on ex-army chief’s 'memoir' in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again raised concerns over India–China relations, citing past tensions along the eastern Ladakh border and questioning why he was “being stopped” from referring to an article quoting an unpublished 'memoir' by former army chief MM Naravane, which had sparked a political row a day earlier.

As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article which cited Naravane's unpublished 'memoir'.

"I have authenticated it," he said.

Gandhi further said the President’s address had placed strong emphasis on national security and India’s relations with Pakistan and China. He referred to an authenticated point in the speech on the Prime Minister’s response to key developments.

"A very important matter in the President's speech is a matter relating to national security. Our relationship between the Pakistanis, the Chinese, and us. There is a very important point in this article that I have authenticated. It speaks about the PM's reaction... Our President's address was about the path India has to take. Today. On the world stage, the main issue in international affairs is the conflict between China and the US. This is central to our President's address," Rahul said.

"All I am saying is let me make a statement about what happened between China and India and how our PM reacted to it. Why am I being stopped from speaking?" the LoP added.

To authenticate a document, a member has to submit a signed copy of it affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the House asked him to table it and said "we will examine it and get back".

As the impasse continued over Gandhi seeking to quote the article, Tenneti adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.