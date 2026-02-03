'Why am I being stopped from speaking?': Rahul again cites article on ex-army chief’s 'memoir' in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again raised concerns over India–China relations, citing past tensions along the eastern Ladakh border and questioning why he was “being stopped” from referring to an article quoting an unpublished 'memoir' by former army chief MM Naravane, which had sparked a political row a day earlier.
As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article which cited Naravane's unpublished 'memoir'.
"I have authenticated it," he said.
Gandhi further said the President’s address had placed strong emphasis on national security and India’s relations with Pakistan and China. He referred to an authenticated point in the speech on the Prime Minister’s response to key developments.
"A very important matter in the President's speech is a matter relating to national security. Our relationship between the Pakistanis, the Chinese, and us. There is a very important point in this article that I have authenticated. It speaks about the PM's reaction... Our President's address was about the path India has to take. Today. On the world stage, the main issue in international affairs is the conflict between China and the US. This is central to our President's address," Rahul said.
"All I am saying is let me make a statement about what happened between China and India and how our PM reacted to it. Why am I being stopped from speaking?" the LoP added.
To authenticate a document, a member has to submit a signed copy of it affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.
Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the House asked him to table it and said "we will examine it and get back".
As the impasse continued over Gandhi seeking to quote the article, Tenneti adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.
Rahul's remarks comes after a major political row erupted on Monday as the Congress leader sought to quote in the Lok Sabha from an unpublished "memoir" of Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, evoking a backlash from BJP leaders who accused him of misleading the House and belittling the armed forces.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him.
While Gandhi said the government is "afraid" of a line that he wants to quote from the book and asserted that he would state that line in the Lower House, the BJP alleged that the Congress leader undermined the dignity of Parliament and hurt the morale of the Indian soldiers with his false accusations, in defiance of Speaker Om Birla's ruling.
The ruling party's leaders, including ministers, asked Gandhi to stop "speaking the language of anti-India elements."
The House was adjourned twice and later for the day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.
Speaking with reporters, Gandhi later claimed that he was not being allowed to quote from Naravane's unpublished book because it indicts Modi and Rajnath for "letting down" the army during the 2020 conflict with China. "Naravane ji has written about the prime minister and Rajnath Singh ji clearly in his book, which has appeared in an article, and I am quoting from that article. They are scared because if it comes out, the reality of Narendra Modi ji and Rajnath Singh ji will be revealed. What happened to the 56-inch chest when China was before us and advancing?" Gandhi said.
Congress and its leaders also shared on social media excerpts from an article in a magazine that quoted Naravane's unpublished book.