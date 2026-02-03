Members can quote documents if relevant to business: Parliamentary expert on Rahul citing from 'memoir'

Amid a controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoting from an unpublished memoir of former Army chief M.M. Naravane in the Lok Sabha, an expert on parliamentary procedure has said that Rule 349, cited by the Speaker to disallow the reference, does not distinguish between published and unpublished material.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P.D.T. Achary told PTI on Tuesday that Rule 349, which sets out “rules to be observed by members in the House”, bars members from reading any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House. The rule, however, is silent on whether the material must be published.

While the provision is “negatively framed”, Achary said it also carries a “positive meaning”, allowing members to refer to documents if they are relevant to the business under discussion.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was debating the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, which could legitimately touch upon foreign policy and national security issues, he noted.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on Monday after Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, from quoting from the former Army chief’s unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China standoff, citing Rule 349.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected to the reference, questioning how unpublished material could be cited in the House.