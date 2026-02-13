A nervous open likely as Dalal Street tracks global signals

Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note on Friday, February 13, with sentiment shaped largely by weak global cues and lingering concerns over valuations after recent volatility.

Early indications point to a muted to slightly negative start as investors digest overnight moves in global equities, particularly continued pressure on technology stocks, and remain watchful ahead of key macro signals from the US.

The tone in domestic markets remains fragile after benchmarks ended the previous session lower, weighed down by heavy selling in IT stocks and selective profit booking in index heavyweights. The recent rally has shown signs of fatigue, prompting investors to turn more selective, even as underlying domestic fundamentals remain supportive. Market participants are increasingly wary of sharp moves in either direction and appear inclined to reduce risk exposure ahead of fresh triggers.

Global cues are likely to dominate Friday’s trade. Weakness across major overseas markets, driven by concerns over interest rate trajectories and soft performance in global technology stocks, could spill over into Indian equities at the open. Any further downside in US tech names may continue to exert pressure on domestic IT stocks, which have been among the laggards in recent sessions. At the same time, commodity prices and movements in the dollar will be tracked closely for cues on inflation and capital flows.