Markets start week on edge as RBI curbs, IT sector drag cap early gains

Indian equity markets opened the new week on a negative note on Monday, February 16, reflecting a mix of regulatory concerns, sector-specific weakness and subdued global cues. Both benchmark indices started the session under pressure, with the Sensex slipping by over 100 points in early trade and the Nifty 50 trading below the 25,450 mark.

The opening trend pointed to hesitation rather than panic, as investors preferred to assess fresh domestic developments before taking decisive positions.

A key drag on sentiment came from tighter regulatory measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India related to lending norms for capital market activity. The move weighed heavily on shares of stock exchanges and brokerage firms, which saw sharp early losses as concerns grew over higher funding costs and reduced trading leverage. This regulatory overhang spilled into broader market sentiment, limiting risk appetite at the open.

"The markets on Monday opened lower on a cautious not, with sentiment primarily weighed down by continued weakness in the IT sector. Institutional flows appear to be rotating away from high valuation tech names toward sectors offering relatively stronger earnings clarity," said R Ponmudi, a senior stock analyst and CEO at broking and wealth tech firm Enrich Money.