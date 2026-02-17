Bihar aims to become electronics and AI Hub, launches semiconductor and GCC policies

NEW DELHI: Bihar is taking strides to become a hub of electronic manufacturing in the country. At the India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026, the state participated with much fanfare, setting up one of the largest pavilions at the event. During the summit, Bihar signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major technology companies, involving investments worth Rs 468 crore. In an interview, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said the state is taking concrete steps to emerge as a major hub for electronics and IT, highlighting its recently released policy for a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

What is Bihar’s vision for IT, AI, and emerging technologies?

One of Bihar’s biggest strengths is its young population, with more than 58% of residents under 30 years of age. This demographic advantage is being leveraged to shape policies that create employment opportunities and encourage young people to stay in the state.

Keeping this in mind, the new government, which came to power in November 2025, has focused on building an AI-enabled ecosystem. It has introduced a semiconductor policy and a Global Capability Centre (GCC) policy, and I am happy to share that the first investor has already signed an MoU at the AI Summit.

Bihar is also developing a defence corridor, another key area of focus. In the field of AI, significant progress has been made in just the last one and a half months, including the establishment of one of India’s largest Centres of Excellence at IIT Patna, in partnership with Tiger Analytics. The state now plans to develop a ₹250 crore IIT Research Park in Patna, focusing on four core areas: agriculture, healthcare, education, and deep tech.

Many Bihar’s tech graduates work in the US, UK, or Bengaluru. How do you plan to bring them back to Bihar?

As I mentioned earlier, our primary goal is to create employment. Another key objective is to encourage people to return to Bihar. Nearly 40 lakh people come back to the state regularly, and this strong connection is one of our biggest strengths. For instance, our industry partner, Tiger Analytics, a ₹8,000 crore company in the US, has many leaders originally from Bihar.