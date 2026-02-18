Uncut gems: Indian startups embrace AI despite job fears

NEW DELHI: Glinting under the exhibition centre lights, the gold brooch studded with gemstones on the startup founder's lapel was handmade by Indian artisans -- but artificial intelligence dreamt up its elaborate design.

The brooch, in the shape of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, is an emblem of both the fast-developing power of AI technology and hopes it will drive innovation in India's youthful economy.

Siddharth Soni, 23, showed AFP a box of AI-designed jewellery, mostly in classical Indian style, made by the company Idea Jewellery which he co-founded in 2023. "Jewellery like this used to take around six months, seven months" to manufacture using traditional methods, said Soni, at a global AI summit in New Delhi.

Now, using a 3D-printed mould based on an AI blueprint, and streamlining the process in other ways, "I can make this piece in one week" with a few more needed for hallmarking, he said.

Tech bosses and world leaders are gathered in the Indian capital this week to discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by AI, including the threat of mass redundancies and loss of human expertise.

Soni's startup is a new direction for his decades-old family jewellery manufacturing business in the city of Hyderabad.

He said his father was "excited" about the new venture and "wants to take it all over the world" so retailers in places like the United States can offer custom AI-designed Indian jewellery.

At the same time, his father and grandfather, both in the industry for around 30 years, are conflicted because they believe "artisans should not lose their imagination", Soni said.

"We're losing the form of art, basically, by using AI," but even so, "we have to move forward."