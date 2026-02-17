India AI Impact Summit 2026: Shifting the AI debate's focus by giving the Global South pride of place

NEW DELHI: The India AI Impact Summit 2026, taking place from February 16–20 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, marks an important step in the evolution of global artificial intelligence (AI) governance. Positioned as the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, the event signals a shift in how the world frames the AI debate—from a narrow focus on frontier risks to a broader, development-oriented agenda rooted in equity, sustainability and inclusion.

Global gathering in Global South

The summit has participation from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including around 20 heads of state or government and nearly 45 ministers. Policymakers, AI researchers, industry leaders, innovators and civil society are in New Delhi for deliberations aimed at shaping the next phase of global cooperation on AI governance, safety and societal impact.

Unlike earlier summits that were largely driven by advanced economies, India's hosting puts the accent on the growing assertion of emerging economies in shaping digital norms. New Delhi wants the summit to align with India's vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global principle of "AI for Humanity".

From safety to societal impact: The evolution of the AI process

The India AI Impact summit is the fourth in a rapidly evolving international process on AI governance. The journey began with the AI Safety Summit hosted by the United Kingdom at Bletchley Park in 2023. The resulting Bletchley Declaration, signed by 28 countries and the EU, focused on managing risks from frontier AI systems and led to the establishment of AI Safety Institutes in multiple countries.

The process continued with the AI Seoul Summit in 2024, co-hosted by the UK and South Korea, which adopted the Seoul Declaration for Safe, Innovative and Inclusive AI.

In 2025, the AI Action Summit in Paris, which was co-chaired by France and India broadened the conversation beyond safety to include sustainability, democratic governance and inclusive innovation. Sixty-three countries and the EU endorsed the Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet, underlining shared principles of accessibility, transparency, ethics and trust.

India's 2026 summit builds on this trajectory but goes further by placing development and the Global South at the centre of the AI governance debate.